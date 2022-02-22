CAA Signs ‘Hatching’ Filmmaker Hanna Bergholm

EXCLUSIVE: Finnish filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, whose latest body-horror coming of age movie, Hatching, made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, has inked with CAA.

The pic debuted in the fest’s midnight section to critical acclaim and will be released by IFC Midnight on April 29.

Bergholm previously directed the internationally-awarded short films Varjot and Gorilla, as well as the television drama series A Reetta Ja Ronja. Her latest short horror film, Puppet Master, screened at several international film festivals, including Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, Fantastic Fest in Austin, and the MoMA Museum of Modern Art New York.

Bergholm graduated from the University of Art and Design Helsinki with a Master of Art in Film Directing.