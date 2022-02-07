‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Heads To Comedy Central; All-Day Marathon Set

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to Comedy Central, which has acquired the full library of the Fox-turned-NBC cop comedy starring Andy Samberg.

The eight-season comedy will begin airing on Comedy Central on Sunday, Feb. 20, with the channel’s all-day marathon starting at 5 p.m. ET/PT. Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they protect the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. The series also featured Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker.

Comedy Central will begin airing additional episodes on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting with the series freshman season. Brooklyn Nine-Nine joins Seinfeld, Schitt’s Creek, Friends and The Office on Comedy Central’s roster.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which reached its series finale in September 2021, first debuted in September 2013 on Fox. NBC then picked up the comedy after five seasons and brought the series to a close with its eighth and final season. Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is produced by Universal Television — a division of Universal Studio Group — Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.