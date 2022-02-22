Broadway’s ‘The Skin Of Our Teeth’ Spring Revival Announces Cast

The large ensemble cast of Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming revival of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth will include Priscilla Lopez (In The Heights, A Chorus Line), James Vincent Meredith (The Book of Mormon) and Gabby Beans (Succession).

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, making her Broadway debut, The Skin of Our Teeth begins previews Friday, April 1, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater with opening night set for Monday, April 25. (Previews had previously been scheduled to begin March 31).

Lincoln Center also announced that playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will contribute additional material for the production.

In addition to Lopez, Meredith and Beans, the cast will include Eunice Bae, Terry Bell, Ritisha Chakraborty, William DeMeritt, Jeremy Gallardo, Paige Gilbert, Avery Glymph, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Maya Loren Jackson, Anaseini Katoa, Cameron Keitt, Megan Lomax, Kathiamarice Lopez, Lindsay Rico, Julian Robertson, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Roslyn Ruff, Julyana Soelistyo, Phillip Taratula, Beau Thom, Alphonso Walker, Jr., Adrienne Wells and Sarin Monae West.

The allegorical classic about the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey persevering through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war, the play will feature Meredith as Mr. Antrobus, Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus, Paige Gilbert and Julian Robertson as their children Gladys and Henry, Beans as the maid Sabina and Priscilla Lopez as the Fortune Teller.

“The Skin of Our Teeth is about a family that encounters the end of the world over and over and over again,” said director Blain-Cruz. “To be on the brink of extinction – and yet manage to survive – not only survive but invent and laugh and live and learn – is extraordinary. I find that extraordinariness – the surreal nature of survival – manifested so incredibly in the Black experience and is why I’m so thrilled to bring this particular company of actors together -for this production. The astounding theatrical collisions that Wilder presented in the 40’s during World War II – now get to be examined in a new way with a cast that embodies the complexity that is America.”

The production will have sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski.