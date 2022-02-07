‘Funny Girl’ Starring Beanie Feldstein Announces Complete Broadway Cast

Broadway’s upcoming revival of Funny Girl, starring Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes has completed casting, with Peter Francis James, Ephie Aardema, Debra Cardon and Toni DiBuono among those joining the cast.

The complete casting was announced today by producers Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani. The complete creative team also was announced, including Susan Hilferty as costume designer, Kevin Adams as lighting designer and Brian Ronan as sound designer.

Rehearsals for the musical are expected to begin today, with previews set to start Saturday, March 26, at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, with an official opening on Sunday, April 24.

The Jule Styne/Bob Merrill/Isobel Lennart musical, directed by Michael Mayer will star the previously announced Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Lynch as Mrs. Rosie Brice and Grimes as Eddie Ryan.

The newly announced cast includes Peter Francis James (Hillary and Clinton) as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. The acting company also will include Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby, and Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Hadiya Lundgren, John Thomas Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, and Leslie Blake Walker.

Funny Girl will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by Chris Walker, and music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter.

The musical revival is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis, David Babani, Roy Furman, No Guarantees, Adam Blanshay, Daryl Roth, Stephanie P. McClelland, Lang Entertainment Group, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, Nicolas Talar, Fakston Productions, Sanford Robertson, Craig Balsam, Cue to Cue Productions, LenoffFedermanWolofsky Productions, Judith Ann Abrams / Peter May, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergère, Jean Doumanian, Larry Magid, Rosalind Productions, Iris Smith, Kevin & Trudy Sullivan, Julie Boardman / Kate Cannova, Heni Koenigsberg / Michelle Riley, Mira Road Productions / Seaview, In Fine Company, Elie Landau, Brian Moreland, A Mach 5 Production / Brian & Dayna Lee.