Broadway’s ‘for colored girls…’ Sets Cast & Creative Team For Spring Opening

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island, Choir Boy) has announced its full cast and creative team, with performances set to begin at the Booth Theatre on Friday, April 1 and opening night on Wednesday, April 20.

Joining the cast are Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow.

The revival will feature set design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, and hair design by Cookie Jordan. The show also will feature original music by Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby.

for colored girls… will mark Brown’s directorial debut on Broadway. She choreographed the 2019 production of for colored girls… at The Public Theater Off Broadway, and will both choreograph and direct the Broadway production. She will be the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years.

for colored girls… originally debuted on Broadway in 1976 and was groundbreaking in its use of poetry, dance, music, and song to tell the stories of seven women.