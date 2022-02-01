Broadway Box Office Slips 9% To $15M As Production Roster Continues Winter Thinning

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Broadway’s ongoing, twice-annual 2-for-1 ticket special seems to have help stave off what might otherwise have been a more precipitous drop in attendance last week as box office receipts dropped about 9 percent to $15,038,225.

Paid attendance of 139,584 for the week ending Jan. 30 was off by about 8% from the previous week, roughly in keeping with the fewer number of productions (19, compared to the previous week’s 21).

In all, the total attendance of 139,584 indicates that about 74% of available seats were filled. Average ticket price was stayed at a modest $108, same as the previous week.

The Broadway Week 2-for-1 sales promotion, despite sticking with its traditional title, lasts throughout February.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $419,086,290, with total attendance of 3,367,472 at about 80% of capacity.

The Broadway League is not releasing box office numbers for individual shows this season, in a break with tradition, so the exact impact of the Omicron pandemic and audience declines on each particular production is unverifiable.

Productions reporting performances on Broadway during the week ending Jan. 30 were Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Dear Evan Hansen; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; The Music Man; The Phantom of the Opera; Six; Skeleton Crew;  Tina; and Wicked.

