Britney Spears Invited By Congressmen To Share Her Story In D.C.

Britney Spears was invited by two U.S. lawmakers, Democrats Charlie Crist of Florida and Eric Swalwell of California, to “meet with us in Congress” and share her struggle to end the conservatorship her father Jamie oversaw that controlled much of her life.

“There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art,” the congressmen wrote in a December 1 letter to the singer.

Spears posted the invitation on Instagram today writing, “I received this letter months ago…An invitation to share my story…I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”

She continued with an acknowledgement to the congressional duo.

“I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!!” wrote Spears. “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!”

Last November, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge formally ended the conservatorship that controlled Spears’ life for nearly 14 years and later gave Spears the power to execute financial documents related to her estate.

Father Jamie Spears and others had controlled those decisions since 2008.