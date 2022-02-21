Britney Spears Lands Multimillion-Dollar Book Deal

Britney Spears has landed a multimillion-dollar book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster. The big bucks pact came together over the past few months, Deadline has confirmed from sources close the situation.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, the deal is priced at $15 million, and will cover topics including her professional and her personal lives. Page Six was first to report the deal.

Deadline has reached out to Simon & Schuster for comment.

The deal comes just several months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge formally ended the conservatorship that controlled the 40-year-old Spears’ life for nearly 14 years.

Sources say the book deal is unrelated to the publication last month of Things I Should Have Said, the memoir by sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears had lashed out at her sister’s book, writing, “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but your f—king lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

A subsequent statement from Britney Spears’ lawyer read, “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”