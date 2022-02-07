Brie Larson & Jeremy Renner Set Non-Scripted Series ‘Growing Up’ & ‘Rennervations’ At Disney+

Marvel stars Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner are moving in to the unscripted space.

Disney+ has ordered two non-scripted series exec produced by the Avengers: Endgame stars.

Larson is exec producing Growing Up, a series about adolescence, while Renner is behind Rennervations.

Growing Up is a hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories.

The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences with narratives that offer a look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.

Each 30-minute episode features one young person and their experience growing up.

It comes from Culture House, the production company OWN on Onyx’s The Hair Tales.

Larson will exec produce and direct and episode. Other exec producers include Nicole Galovski, Raeshem Nijhon and Carri Twigg, while directors include Yara Shahidi, Sydney Freeland, Elegance Bratton, Ashley Eakin, Ekwa Msangi, Smriti Mundhra, Rudy Valdez, Bernardo Ruiz, Kishori Rajan and Nicole Galovski

Meanwhile, Rennervations is a four-part series that embraces Renner’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

The series comes from Val and Cheer producer Boardwalk Pictures. Renner exec produces alongside Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello.