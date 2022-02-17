Brian Stelter To Host Daily ‘Reliable Sources’ Show For CNN+, Streaming Service Also Plans ‘The Murdochs’ Docuseries

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter will host a daily version of Reliable Sources for CNN+, the upcoming subscription service set to debut this spring.

Reliable Sources Daily will examine the world of media, politics and entertainment, as Stelter has done on his weekly Sunday CNN show, podcast and daily newsletter. Stelter also appears frequently on air on CNN to provide updates on the latest breaking news in media and politics.

Stelter will join a number of other network figures who will have shows on CNN+, including Don Lemon, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper.

Stelter wrote in his newsletter on Wednesday, “I am personally thrilled because there are so many compelling stories to cover through a media lens. Sometimes the best vehicle is Sunday’s flagship ‘Reliable Sources,’ a unique part of CNN’s weekend schedule for 30 years. Other times it’s an in-depth podcast or a special edition of this newsletter, two of the ways we have built upon the ‘Reliable’ brand in recent years. Now ‘Reliable Sources Daily’ is the ultimate expansion. I’m getting ready to bring you news about the media in this new way, while continuing to see you on Sunday’s show and throughout the week here in this letter.”

In 2020, Stelter published HOAX: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth, about the inner workings of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire and its relationship with Donald Trump. Stelter also is a consulting producer on Apple’s The Morning Show, inspired by his book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. He became the host of Reliable Sources in 2013, when he joined CNN.

CNN+ on Thursday also announced a new documentary series, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence, based on Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg’s New York Times Magazine story How Rupert Murdoch’s Empire of Influence Remade the World.

The six-part series “charts the high stakes deal-making, political maneuvering and dynastic betrayals — and how the ambitions of one family birthed one of the largest media empires in history,” according to the network. The CNN Original Series is produced with The New York Times and Left/Right.