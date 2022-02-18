‘Uncharted’ Scores $3.7M In Thursday Previews, Channing Tatum’s ‘Dog’ Barks Up $1.2M

Sony’s Uncharted, based on the 15-year-old Sony PlayStation video game created by Amy Hennig and Naughty Dog, grossed $3.7M in Thursday night previews that began at 4 p.m.

That’s a solid number that bests the pre-pandemic previews of such mid-February hits as Sonic the Hedgehog ($3M, from showtimes that began at 5 p.m.), Kingsman: The Secret Service ($1.5M, 7 p.m.) and even with March PG-13 adventure movie Kong: Skull Island ($3.7M). Industry projections earlier this week had the PG-13 Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg pic in the mid-$30Ms over the four-day Presidents Day weekend, possibly $40M, but these preview figures provide great hope for better returns.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have thumbed down Uncharted at 39% Rotten, but it’s not a movie for them: It’s a pure, breezy, fun popcorn film. If all goes well for Sony, the studio might have a new franchise on it hands from this Ruben Fleischer-directed film. Uncharted, which took Fleischer around two years to make from pre-production to finish, carried a production cost of $120M before P&A.

Kingsman: The Secret Service, which was R-rated, played over the Presidents Day/Valentine’s Day weekend in 2015 and minted $41.7M over four days and $36.2M over three. Sonic the Hedgehog, a long-awaited PG movie based on a classic Sega character, greatly soared in its 2020 Presidents Day frame debut with $58M over three days, $70M over four, but no one is expecting Uncharted to do those types of numbers.

There’s plenty of optimism at the pandemic box office this weekend with 22% K-12 schools off today and another 8% of colleges, heading toward 87% K-12 on break Monday along with 32% colleges off, according to Comscore. The U.S. now is averaging 136,100 new Covid cases daily, per Johns Hopkins University, which reps a 44% decline from last week. New Covid cases have dropped to about a sixth of the peak of more than 800K daily cases a month ago.

MGM/United Artists Releasing has the buddy canine comedy Dog, starring Channing Tatum, which saw $1.26M in Valentine’s Day sneaks and Thursday previews starting at 4 p.m. The movie, which Tatum also co-directed, is 80% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has an outlook of $12M over four days with an eye on women and Latino and Hispanic audiences.

Among movies in regular release, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Death on the Nile won the week with an estimated $18.7M after a $726K Thursday, -25% from Wednesday at 3,280 theaters. Universal’s Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me ended week 1 with $13.1M, boosted earlier in the week by a No. 1 lead over Valentine’s Day with $3M at 3,642. Thursday was close to $500K, down 18% from Wednesday. Paramount’s Jackass Forever took second at 3,653 theaters with a $12.1M second week, after $676K on Thursday, -10% from Wednesday, for a running total of $41.5M. Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ended its ninth week with $11M after a $590K Thursday, -5% from Wednesday, sending its total domestic cume to $762.9M at 3,300. Briarcliff Entertainment’s Liam Neeson action movie Blacklight saw a first week of $5.3M at 2,772 theaters after a $223K Thursday, -26%.

