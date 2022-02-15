Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson Romantic Comedy ‘Marry Me’ Leads Valentine’s Day Box Office With $3M; ‘Death On The Nile’ 4-Day At $15.5M

Universal’s Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me led the Valentine’s Day Monday box office with $3 million, raising its four-day total to $10.99M.

The pic, which also was available to watch on the paid tier of Uni’s streaming service Peacock, is booked at 3,642 theaters. Marry Me‘s Monday was up 109% from Sunday.

Anecdotally, the studio has said that Marry Me, which cost an inexpensive $23M, was the No. 1 title on Peacock on both Friday and Saturday, though it provided no figures to support that claim. We hear that there were “ingestion” problems when it came to Samba TV monitoring smart TV viewership for the movie over the weekend. That usually means that the studio doesn’t want the streaming numbers out there. Samba TV previously reported 1.4M U.S. household viewership for the first weekend on Peacock for Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Kills, the studio’s previous theatrical day-and-date release, which opened to $49.4M in October. In total during its 31 days on Peacock, Samba reported that Halloween Kills was watched by 2.8M U.S. households.

Disney

20th Century Studios/Disney’s Death on the Nile ranked second Monday with $2.6M (+28% from Sunday) at 3,280 theaters, raising its four-day total to $15.5M after winning the weekend with $12.8M. The movie starring Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and director Kenneth Branagh cost $90M before P&A. Death on the Nile currently has the Imax and PLF screens until they’re handed over to Sony’s Uncharted on Thursday night.

Paramount’s Jackass Forever, booked in 3,653 venues, saw an estimated $1.7M on Monday, up 44% from Sunday, for a four-day cume of $9.78M and a running total in the middle of its second week of $39.2M.

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, as we already told you made $1.6M on Monday, taking its total to $760.9M, making it the third-highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, unseating Avatar.

Fifth this frame belonged to Paramount/Spy Glass Media’s Scream, which made an estimated $936,000 (+65% from Sunday) at 2,619 screens for a four-day of $3.9M, taking its running total in Week 5 to $74.2M.