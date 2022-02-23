Bollywood Star Elnaaz Norouzi Joins Gerard Butler Action Pic ‘Kandahar’

EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood star Elnaaz Norouzi has been added to the cast of Kandahar, the action movie starring Gerard Butler that has been shooting in Saudi Arabia.

Ric Roman Waugh is helming the film, which stars Butler as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.

Thunder Road Films and Capstone are producing. Capstone also financed the film, with MBC Studios, and will spearhead worldwide sales. CAA Media Finance is representing U.S. rights.

Also in the cast are Ali Fazal and Navid Negahban.

Norouzi’s credits include the Amazon film Hello, Charlie! and the Netflix series Sacred Games. She will also be seen in the upcoming season two of Apple TV’s Tehran. She is repped by by Mainstay Entertainment.