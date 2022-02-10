Bob Saget Cause Of Death Revealed

Bob Saget’s family has released a statement confirming that the comic actor died from head trauma.

Here is the family’s statement:

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

The Saget Family

John Stamos Mourns Death Of Friend & ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget: “I Am Broken”

Saget was found unresponsive on January 9 in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, local police said. He had performed the night befor at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Palm Valley, FL, and even tweeted out a message of appreciation for his fans.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Saget was most known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House, which ran from 1987-95 on ABC, growing into a top 10 series. He went on to reprise his role in the Netflix sequel Fuller House, which aired for five seasons. Saget, whose popular stand-up was as blue as anyone’s, also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos on Saget from 1989-97, while starring on Full House. In 2009, he returned to AFV for the 20th anniversary special co-hosted with Tom Bergeron.