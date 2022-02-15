‘Bloom County’ Animated Series Based On Berkeley Breathed Comic Strip In Works At Fox

Bloom County, Berkeley Breathed’s comic strip that ran in the 1980s, is being turned into an animated series at Fox.

The network is developing a series based on the world, which centers on a collapsed lawyer, a lobotomized cat and a penguin in briefs and fruit headwear living in the world’s last boarding house in the world’s most forgotten place deep in the dandelion wilds of FlyWayWayOver country.

Breathed will co-write and executive produce the project, which comes from Fox Entertainment, its animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, Miramax, Spyglass Media Group and Project X Entertainment.

Bloom County first appeared in student newspaper The Daily Texan before becoming nationally syndicated in the Washington Post. It ran between 1980-1989, and Breathed brought it back on Facebook in 2015.

Breathed said, “At the end of Alien, we watched cuddly Sigourney Weaver go down for a long peaceful snooze in cryogenic hyper-sleep after getting chased around by a saliva-spewing maniac, only to be wakened decades later into a world stuffed with far worse. Fox and I have done the identical thing to Opus and the rest of the Bloom County gang, may they forgive us.”

“I was introduced to the brilliance of Berkeley Breathed and Bloom County as a teenager. His signature blend of satire, politics and sentiment hooked me. Plus, I love Opus,” added Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “Today, Berkeley’s smart and hilarious take on American culture is more relevant than ever. And, together with Bento Box, we’re thrilled to bring his unique ensemble of characters and social commentary to broadcast television.”