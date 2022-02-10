‘Blockbuster’: Payman Benz To Direct, Co-Executive Produce Netflix Video Store Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Payman Benz (Black Monday) has been tapped to direct and serve as co-executive producer on four episodes, including the pilot, of Blockbuster, Netflix’s upcoming single-camera workplace comedy starring Randall Park.

Blockbuster, from Universal Television, is a 10-episode ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds. Benz will direct and co-EP episodes 101, 102, 107 and 108.

The series is created by Vanessa Ramos, with David Caspe and Jackie Clarke also serving as writers/executive producers. John Davis and John Fox executive produce for Davis Entertainment.

Blockbuster is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and studio-based Davis Entertainment.

The project reunites Benz and Caspe who worked together on Showtime’s Black Monday. Benz directed nine episodes of the Showtime dark comedy series, which Caspe co-created and executive produced. Benz also directed episodes of Adam McKay’s upcoming HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, starring John C. Reilly, Adrian Brody, and Sally Field. His additional directing credits include Key & Peele, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Good Place. Benz is repped by UTA, Artists First and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.