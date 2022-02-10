‘Blockbuster’: Payman Benz To Direct, Co-Executive Produce Netflix Video Store Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Payman Benz (Black Monday) has been tapped to direct and serve as co-executive producer on four episodes, including the pilot, of Blockbuster, Netflix’s upcoming single-camera workplace comedy starring Randall Park.
Blockbuster, from Universal Television, is a 10-episode ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds. Benz will direct and co-EP episodes 101, 102, 107 and 108.
The series is created by Vanessa Ramos, with David Caspe and Jackie Clarke also serving as writers/executive producers. John Davis and John Fox executive produce for Davis Entertainment.
Blockbuster is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and studio-based Davis Entertainment.
The project reunites Benz and Caspe who worked together on Showtime’s Black Monday. Benz directed nine episodes of the Showtime dark comedy series, which Caspe co-created and executive produced. Benz also directed episodes of Adam McKay’s upcoming HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, starring John C. Reilly, Adrian Brody, and Sally Field. His additional directing credits include Key & Peele, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Good Place. Benz is repped by UTA, Artists First and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.