‘Blockbuster’: Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park In Netflix Video Store Comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alumna Melissa Fumero is set as the female lead opposite Randall Park in Blockbuster, Netflix’s upcoming single-camera workplace comedy.

Blockbuster, from Universal Television, is a 10-episode ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video store in America. It explores what it takes – and, more specifically, who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds.

Fumero will play Eliza, a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy (Park) as his trusty Number 2 — and maybe more.

The series is created by Vanessa Ramos, with David Caspe and Jackie Clarke also serving as writers/executive producers. John Davis and John Fox executive produce for Davis Entertainment. Payman Benz will direct and co-executive produce four episodes, including the pilot.

Fumero is segueing to Blockbuster from another single-camera workplace comedy series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, on which Ramos did a stint as a writer-producer and Benz as an episodic director. Fumero starred as Det. Amy Santiago on the cop comedy, which recently wrapped its eighth and final season on NBC. She is shooting Jim Mahoney’s independent comedy feature Bar Fight, alongside Rachel Bloom. Fumero’s credits also include the voice of Melissa in Marvel’s animated series M.O.D.O.K. for Hulu, a recurring role on Netflix’s One Day at a Time and a guest-starring role on HBO’s Room 104.