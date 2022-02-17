The Black Reel Awards Announces Partnership With Idobi Network And Unveils New Awards Statuette

The Black Reel Awards have unveiled a new statuette, to be awarded to future honorees and category winners starting this year.

“The brand-new Black Reel Award is a bold, modern statement — powerful, elegant, and sure to be an innovative, immediately recognizable icon,” said David W. Moritz of the Society Awards. “We are proud and honored to collaborate with Sherin Nicole and Cordell Martin at the Black Reels. We reviewed dozens of possible concepts together before landing on the perfect way to portray both the impact of success and the difficulties to overcome for African-American voices in entertainment.”

Based on the identity created by Sherin Nicole, the Black Reel Awards statuette will be recognized by the nickname The Bolt, and subsequently the film and television ceremonies will be known as The Bolts Film and The Bolts TV. Thanks to a partnership with idobi Network, The Bolt will be distributed to all winners and honorees starting with the upcoming movie awards on February 28, 2022.

“To be a Black creative with any measure of success, whether it be personal or public, is to be a force of nature,” said Sherin Nicole, Chief Creative & Marketing Officer, idobi Network. “Cordell Martin (Black Reels Nominating Chairperson) and I realized this in a brainstorming session, and I designed The Bolt to be a tribute to those who walk that ‘lightning road’ and inspire others to excellence along the way.”

idobi, the go-to alternative music network, continues to support excellence and the spirit of rebellion intrinsic to game-changing artists, as the first presenting sponsor of The Black Reel Awards. Through this stellar partnership, the Black Reels continue to evolve and emerge as the pre-eminent showcase recognizing Black excellence in film & television entertainment.

Furthering this new team-up, idobi will collaborate on the selection of nominees for The Bolt’s top music awards, including the reinstated Outstanding Soundtrack category, to join the existing Outstanding Original Song and Outstanding Score for the film awards (2023). This summer will also see the launch of two new categories for The Bolts TV: Outstanding Music Supervision and Outstanding Original Song, for which idobi will also contribute to the nomination process.

Tim Gordon, CEO/Founder, of Black Reels commented “We thank Sherin Nicole, Tom Cheney, Eddie Barella, and everyone at idobi Network for their help in expanding our awards territory,” said Black Reels CEO/Founder, Tim Gordon.

The Black Reel Awards ceremony will stream at blackreelawards.com on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.