Black Reel Awards Announces This Year’s Honorary Award Recipients; Halle Berry And Laurence Fishburne Among The Winners

In recognition of their contributions to the world of entertainment, the executive committee of the Black Reel Awards is pleased to announce the recipients for honorary awards this year.

Two-time Black Reel Award winner and director of the new movie, Bruised, Halle Berry will receive the prestigious Vanguard Award for her tireless and inspiring work in the film community. Nate Moore, Vice President of Production and Development for Marvel Studios, will also receive a Vanguard Award for his contributions to and promotion of diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Actor, producer and twelve-time Black Reel Award nominee, Laurence Fishburne will receive the Sidney Poitier Trailblazer Award. Fishburne will be the first actor to receive the honorary award named for the legendary icon since the passing of Poitier, just weeks ago. Other honorees include Chaz Ebert who will receive the Ruby Dee Humanitarian Award and producer Suzanne De Passe who will receive the Oscar Micheaux Memorial Award.

The number of stars participating in this year’s award show is at an all-time high. Some of the notable and talented industry professionals serving as presenters scheduled to appear are actor and Black Reel Award nominee, Colman Domingo, award-winning actress from Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Patina Miller, Emmy Nominated producer, actress and writer (A Black Lady Sketch Show) & two-time Black Reel Award for Television winner, Robin Thede, Snowfall actor, DeVaughn Nixon, producer and writer & Black Reel Award for Television winner, Cheo Hodari Coker and more.

The Black Reel Awards will be streaming on http://www.blackreelawards.com on February 28, 2022, at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Follow the 22nd Annual Black Reel Awards on Twitter and Instagram @BlackReelAwards and on Facebook at TheBlackReelAwards. Join the conversation using #BlackReelAwards.