‘Birdgirl’, ‘Smiling Friends’ Renewed For Season 2 By Adult Swim

Animated comedies Birdgirl and Smiling Friends will get another go at Adult Swim, which has renewed both series for second seasons.

Birdgirl, a spinoff of Adult Swim’s Harvey Birdman franchise, is a half-hour animated comedy series starring Paget Brewster. Season one followed Brewster’s Judy Ken Sebben aka Birdgirl who, after being named CEO of the world’s largest and most non-sensical corporation, Sebben & Sebben; has to find a way to maintain her work/superhero life balance.

In Season 2 of Birdgirl the Birdteam is back and still not learning from their mistakes. Judy Ken Sebben and the Birdteam attempt to navigate the troubles of modern corporations, tackling everything from ethics in new tech, to cancel culture and rejuvenating skin sack health fads. Will they fail? Spectacularly! But sometimes it’s not about the solutions we come up with, it’s about the new problems we make along the way.

Season 2 of Birdgirl is set to premiere in the summer. The series is executive produced by Erik Richter and Christina Miller. The animation studio is Global Mechanic and it is produced by Adult Swim’s Williams Street Productions.

Smiling Friends, which first debuted on Adult Swim on Jan. 9, is co-created by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel. The show follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. Per Adult Swim, the Smiling Friends premiere was #1 amongst all ad-supported cable with T12- 17, P18-24/34, and W18-24/34 during its 12a-1:45a time period. The block, excluding sports, also won among M18-34/49 and M25-54.

The series is animated by Princess Bento Studio.

Both Adult Sim titles are available to stream on HBO Max.