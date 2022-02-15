Billy Bob Thornton Set As Lead In ‘Land Man’, Zoe Saldaña To Star In ‘Lioness’ & ‘1883’ Gets New Season, Spinoff As Paramount+ Grows Taylor Sheridan Universe

Taylor Sheridan remains a busy man.

Paramount+ has unveiled a slew of news across its Sheridan Universe, with Billy Bob Thornton officially set as lead for Land Man, which Mike Fleming teased in his big Sheridan interview last year.

Zoe Saldaña will star in Lioness and will exec produce alongside Nicole Kidman and others.

Yellowstone prequel 1883 is getting a second season as well as a new spinoff, 1932, which will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

The company also confirmed Deadline’s scoop that Sylvester Stallone is starring in Tulsa King (w/t), which was formerly known as Kansas City.

Thornton will star as a crisis manager for an oil company, which is based on the Boomtown podcast. The series, which is exec produced by Sheridan and David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski and David Hutkin, will begin production in 2023.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. Saldaña stars as Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed station chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program who is tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.

It will be exec produced by Sheridan, Glasser, Burkle, Yari and Hutkin alongside Kidman via her production company Blossom Films, Saldaña, Kosinski and Jill Wagner and showrunner Tom Brady. Production will begin in June.

Tulsa King will being production in March and premiere in the fall, while Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo, remains in development.

The series comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.