‘Billions’ Renewed For Season 7 At Showtime

(L-R): Daniel Breaker as Roger "Scooter" Dunbar, David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner, Corey Stoll as Michael “Mike” Prince, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason, Condola Rashad as Kate Sacker, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, Jeffrey DeMunn as Chuck Rhoades Sr. and Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades in BILLIONS, Season 6. Photo credit: Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME.

Showtime has renewed its hit series Billions for Season 7.

The drama starring Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, is currently airing its sixth season — and its first without original co-star Damian Lewis — 9 p.m. Sundays.

In Season 6 of Billions, the dust of Season 5 clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Lewis) gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before.

All the players — from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), Sacker (Condola Rashad) and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn) — must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), who stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked-down chief of staff for Prince, has been upped to series regular. The ground is ever-shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Super Pumped, Rounders). Beth Schacter (Super Pumped) also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.