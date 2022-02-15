Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Euphoria’ Holds Its Own Amid Super Bowl LVI, Tallies Series High With 5.1 Million Viewers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Halyna Hutchins Estate Sues Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Movie For Wrongful Death; Lawyers Make Case With Animated Re-Enactment
Read the full story

‘Billions’ Renewed For Season 7 At Showtime

Billions
(L-R): Daniel Breaker as Roger "Scooter" Dunbar, David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner, Corey Stoll as Michael “Mike” Prince, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason, Condola Rashad as Kate Sacker, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, Jeffrey DeMunn as Chuck Rhoades Sr. and Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades in BILLIONS, Season 6. Photo credit: Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME. Showtime

Showtime has renewed its hit series Billions for Season 7.

The drama starring Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, is currently airing its sixth season — and its first without original co-star Damian Lewis — 9 p.m. Sundays.

In Season 6 of Billions, the dust of Season 5 clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Lewis) gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before.

Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

All the players — from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), Sacker (Condola Rashad) and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn) — must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), who stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked-down chief of staff for Prince, has been upped to series regular. The ground is ever-shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

ViacomCBS/Paramount’s Investors Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Super Pumped, Rounders). Beth Schacter (Super Pumped) also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

7 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad