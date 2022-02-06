Billie Eilish Stops Her Show To Aid Fan In Breathing Distress At Front Of Stage

Mark Billie Eilish as one artist who doesn’t believe the adage “The show must go on.”

While performing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Eilish noticed a fan having some difficulty in front of the stage.

She stopped the show to find out what was going on, then asked her crew for help.

“You need an inhaler?” she asked. Then she turned to her crew.

“Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

“It’s OK, we got one,” Eilish then says, adding, “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

She then added, “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?” She then mouthed, “I love you.”

That wasn’t the end of it.

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” she said later in the show, which some have construed as a slap at artist Travis Scott, who kept his show going at the infamous Astroworld event while people in the front of the stage were being crushed.

Eilish is performing tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina on her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.”