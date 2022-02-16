Billboard Music Awards Announces 2022 Date, Return To Las Vegas

The Billboard Music Awards are rejoining the fun in Vegas.

NBC and MRC Live & Alternative announced today that the 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 15 live from at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Like the Grammys and other big events, the show is returning to Las Vegas after the state lifted its mask mandate last week. Last year’s show aired live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The BBMAs will broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on NBC. The show’s host and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Billboard Music Award nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and touring, as tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been a go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums.

BBMA honorees are determined by performance on those charts, including the prestigious ICON Award, which honors artists and their impact on music.

In 2021, The Weeknd dominated the event with 10 wins. Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award and Pink was honored with the ICON Award. Rapper and activist Trae the Truth was honored with the annual Change Maker Award.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton is Executive Producer.