You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Worst Person In The World’ Bests Arthouse In Upbeat Weekend For Indie Film – Specialty Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney+ Orders ‘A Small Light’ Nat Geo Limited Series About Anne Frank Family’s Protector From Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel & Keshet
Read the full story

Bill Murray Channels ‘Caddyshack’ At Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament

Bill Murray
Bill Murray Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

You’ve heard of the no-look pass in basketball. Now, meet the no-look putt in golf.

On Saturday at the Pebbe Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, Bill Murray had that going for him, a la Carl Sackler in Caddyshack. Pretending to look into the distance, Murray back-tapped a putt into the hole, wowing the crowd

It’s a stunt also did in 2020, but this time it drew more attention, pehaps because the crowd remembered

Watch the video below for details.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad