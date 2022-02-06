Bill Murray Channels ‘Caddyshack’ At Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament

You’ve heard of the no-look pass in basketball. Now, meet the no-look putt in golf.
On Saturday at the Pebbe Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, Bill Murray had that going for him, a la Carl Sackler in Caddyshack. Pretending to look into the distance, Murray back-tapped a putt into the hole, wowing the crowd
It’s a stunt also did in 2020, but this time it drew more attention, pehaps because the crowd remembered
Watch the video below for details.
