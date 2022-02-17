Actor-Comedian Bill Bellamy Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy, the actor and stand-up comic best known for his cult comedy classic How to Be a Player, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Bellamy hosts and exec produces the TV One series Bill Bellamy’s Who Got Jokes?, currently in its fourth season, which has over the years featured appearances from such rising comedians as Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rey Howery and Karlous Miller.

Bellamy recently finished shooting a role in Chris Spencer’s Back on the Strip, opposite Haddish, J.B. Smoove and Wesley Snipes, and was recently seen as the lead in the BET+ film A Rich Christmas, starring prior to that in Universal Pictures’ Kindergarten Cop 2 and The Bounce Back opposite Shemar Moore.

He’s also appeared on the TV side in such series as TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, HBO’s hit comedy Insecure and Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Bellamy’s most recent comedy special, produced by Tribeca and Comedy Dynamics, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. He also previously hosted two seasons of the NBC reality show Last Comic Standing and was a regular guest on E!’s late-night talk show Chelsea Lately.

Bellamy first garnered attention on Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam for HBO, and as a VJ and host of programs including MTV Beach House and MTV Jamz.