‘Big Sky’: Bernard White Joins ABC Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Bernard White has joined the second season of ABC’s Big Sky in a heavily recurring role.

White will play Verr Bhullar, the refined, watchful patriarch of the powerful Bhullar drug cartel. By turns distant, judgmental, and tender, he’s impossible to please, much to the ire of his two children-lieutenants, Ren and Jag. After abruptly and mysteriously deciding to move operations from Canada to Montana, Veer must reckon with his unruly kids, his unraveling sanity and the future of his criminal empire.

In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Cast also includes Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally and Anja Savcic.



Big Sky is produced by 20th Television and A+E Studios. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, executive producing alongside creator Kelley.

White will next be seen in the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar. He recently starred in the film Evil Eye on Prime Video. His other recent recurring TV credits include HBO’s Silicon Valley, TNT’s Claws, HBO’s Homeland and Showtime’s Kidding. He is repped by Greene Talent.