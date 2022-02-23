‘GenZeroes’: Paul “Big Show” Wight & ‘The 100’ Star Richard Harmon Among Cast To Join Sci-Fi NFT Series

EXCLUSIVE: Wrestler and actor Paul “Big Show” Wight (AEW Dark: Elevation), Richard Harmon (The 100), Kandsye McClure (Battlestar Gallactica), Tahmoh Penikett (Battlestar Gallactica) and Bethany Brown (The 100) have joined Aleks Paunovic (Marvel’s Hawkeye) in sci-fi NFT series GenZeroes.

The series is set 200 years after an alien invasion has left the world devastated, with ten factions fighting to control the future of humanity.

Wight, who is also joining as a producer for the series, will play the role of Thatch, described to us as “a warriors warrior and a natural leader when it comes to combat.” Harmon has been cast for the role of Viggo, McClure as Skye, Penikett as Ranger, and Brown as Bax.

Van Helsing writers Matt Venables and Jeremy Smith are showrunners and also executive-produce with Neil Stevenson-Moore, as well as Paunovic. Kimani Ray Smith is director. Canadian company house of Kibaa is producing. The series is currently in production in Vancouver and is slated to premiere end of March.

The project is among the first live action NFT series and is being set up to include 10 episodes that will be augmented by motion graphic comic books.

To watch the GenZeroes series viewers will need to purchase an NFT via the House of Kibaa website. The “GenZeroes Universe” includes a live-action series, comics, and collectibles. Each level of NFT ownership will endow different benefits with the top level allowing fractional ownership of the series.

Producers tell us that negotiations are under way for the series to go to a wider platform for mainstream viewing after it has completed its run as an NFT release on the House of Kibaa website.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are non-interchangeable units of data stored on a blockchain in digital form. They tend to be associated with a particular digital or physical asset such as a file or a physical object and a license to use the asset for a specified purpose. NFTs function like cryptographic tokens, but, unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, they are not mutually interchangeable, hence not fungible.

Aleks Paunovic is repped by Wright Entertainment, Trisko Talent Management, and attorney Karl Austen. Paul Wight is repped by Penzi Management and APA. Richard Harmon is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Pacific Artists Management. Kandsye McClure is repped by Link Entertainment, TalentWorks, and Lucas Talent. Bethany Brown is repped by Thruline Entertainment and Trisko Talent Management.