‘Big Mouth’ And ‘Human Resources’ Actor-Writer Brandon Kyle Goodman Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Kyle Goodman, an actor, writer and activist who hit on a career breakthrough as part of the team behind Netflix’s critically acclaimed animated series Big Mouth, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Goodman got his start as a writer on Big Mouth‘s staff and voices its queer lovebug character Walter, first introduced in Season 5. He is set to reprise the role as a lead in the Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources, for which he also writes, with that series set to debut on Netflix on March 18. In his time with Big Mouth, he also helped create and launch the show’s mentorship program for aspiring Black writers in animation, known as the Brutus Pink x The Black Folx Initiative.

Goodman has partnered with Endeavor Content and Joel Stillerman’s Content Superba to develop What Am I?, an original scripted series he’s creating, in which he will also star. He’s joined forces, on the non-scripted side, with Netflix’s social team to create a game show based on his popular Instagram live series Messy Mondays.

Goodman has also featured as an actor in Amazon’s series Modern Love and the most recent season of Curb Your Enthusiasm for HBO, along with such films as Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer’s Hulu romance Plus One and Elissa Down’s family dance dramedy Feel the Beat for Netflix.

Goodman’s first memoir, You Gotta Be You, was purchased by Legacy Lit, an imprint of Hachette Books, in a competitive situation and will be published this fall. The multi-hyphenate has also worked on the endorsements side with such brands as Prada, Ciroc, Alicia Keys’ Soulcare and Uber, among others.

He continues to be represented by Tatiana Sarah at Compound Mgmt, Persona PR and Myman Greenspan.