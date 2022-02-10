Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Eddie Vedder Among Nominees Set For Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards

The Guild of Music Supervisors today unveiled the nominees for its 12th annual award ceremony, celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, games, documentaries, advertising, and trailers, with such notable songwriters and performers as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eddie Vedder, Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, H.E.R. and Demi Lovato making the cut.
Beyoncé was among those recognized for the Oscar-nominated King Richard song “Be Alive,” with Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, filmmaker Jeymes Samuel and music supervisor Michelle Silverman noted for the song “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall, and Miranda cited for his Oscar-nominated Encanto song “Dos Oruguitas.” Vedder was nominated alongside Glen Hansard, his performer daughter Olivia and music supervisor Tracy McKnight for the Flag Day tune “My Father’s Daughter,” with Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars among those sharing a nom for the Shang-Chi song “Fire In the Sky.” H.E.R. was nominated for the song “Change,” which she performed for the Netflix series We the People, with Lovato among the songwriter nominees for the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist song “Anyone.”
Titles recognized in motion picture categories, in addition to Encanto and The Harder They Fall, included Being the Ricardos, The Tender Bar, tick, tick…BOOM!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Passing, Sylvie’s Love and The Worst Person in the World, with such series as The Crown, Lovecraft Country and The White Lotus factoring in alongside Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on the TV side.
Nominations doled out today also covered areas including documentary, trailers, advertising and video games. Prolific songwriter Diane Warren, who recently received her 13th Oscar nom for the Four Good Days song “Somehow You Do,” will receive the Guild of Music Supervisors’ Icon Award at the ceremony taking place virtually on March 20th, as previously announced, with 45-year music industry veteran claiming the Legacy Award.
The Guild of Music Supervisors is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010 with the goal of preserving and promoting the critical role of the Music Supervisor within all forms of media. More information on its upcoming awards ceremony can be found here.
This year’s full list of nominees can be found below.
FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Mary Ramos – Being The Ricardos
Tom MacDougall – Encanto
Michelle Silverman – The Harder They Fall
Linda Cohen – The Tender Bar
Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million
Pierre-Marie Dru – Annette
Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Becky Bentham – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
John Houlihan – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Tracy McKnight – Flag Day
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million
Victoria Beard, Sean Mulligan – Blue Bayou
Katie Colley, Sean Mulligan – The Hating Game
Alexandra Eckhardt – Passing
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love
Rob Lowry – The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million
Andrea von Foerster – Happily
Jen Malone – Malcolm & Marie
Matthew Hearon-Smith – Red Rocket
Henrik Hawor, Silje Katralen, Goran Obad, Emilie Sørensen – The Worst Person In The World
Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall
Songwriters: Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter
Performers: Kid Cudi, Jay-Z
Music Supervisor: Michelle Silverman
“My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day
Songwriters: Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder
Performers: Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, Olivia Vedder
Music Supervisor: Tracy McKnight
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Performer: Sebastián Yatra
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
“Fire In The Sky” from Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Songwriters: Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Son Tzu, Rogét Chahayed, Wesley Singerman, Taylor Dexter, Alissia Benveniste
Performer: Anderson .Paak
Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan
“Be Alive” from King Richard
Songwriters: Beyoncé, Dixson
Performer: Beyoncé
Music Supervisor: Susan Jacobs
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Sarah Bridge – The Crown – Season 4
Kevin Edelman – Cruel Summer – Season 1
Jen Ross – Genius: Aretha – Season 3
Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1
Iain Cooke – It’s A Sin – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Jason Alexander, Justin T. Feldman – Dave – Season 2
Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 3
Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1
Jen Ross – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2
Jonathan McHugh – Blindspotting – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars – Season 1
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1
Jason Markey – Fboy Island – Season 1
Jon Ernst – Siesta Key – Season 4
Best Music Supervision – Television Movie
Nicki Richards – American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Mikki Itzigsohn, Willa Yudell – The Voyeurs
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
Title: “Look At Us”
Songwriters: Mike Aaberg, Joseph Epperson, Lauren Evans, Mounir Ghantous, Tony Ghantous, Goapele K. Mohlbane, Faraji Wright
Performers: Goapele (feat. Rexx Life Raj)
Program: Homeroom
Music Supervisor: Julie Glaze Houlihan
Title: “F*** The Pain Away”
Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)
Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian
Program: Sex Education
Episodes 302 and 307
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa
Title: “Beginning Middle End”
Songwriters: Leah Nobel, Quinn Redmond
Performer: Leah Nobel
Program: To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Music Supervisors: Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington
Title: “Change”
Songwriters: Ronald Colson, Jeff Gitelman, David Harris, Maxx Moore, Gabriella Wilson
Performer: H.E.R.
Program: We The People
Episode 101 – “Active Citizenship”
Music Supervisor: Jen Ross
Title: “Anyone”
Songwriters: Badriia Ines Bourelly, Dayyon Alexander Drinkard, Demi Lovato, Eyelar Mirzazadeh, Jay Mooncie, Samuel Elliot Roman
Performers: Cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Skylar Astin)
Program: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Episode 209 – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery”
Music Supervisor: Jen Ross
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Jonathan Hecht – Dear Rider
Tracy McKnight – Rebel Hearts
Maureen Crowe, Janet Billig Rich – Sisters On Track
Gary Welch – The Sparks Brothers
Angela Asistio – Val
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Ian Broucek, Kevin Writer – Amend: The Fight For America
Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”
James Cartwright – The Lady And The Dale
Jon Ernst – Last Chance U: Basketball
Iain Cooke – 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer
Will Quiney – CODA
Toddrick Spalding – King Richard
Holly Williamson – The Matrix Resurrections
Natalie Wali – Spencer
Gregory Sweeney – Scenes From A Marriage
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”
Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman – Meta – “Skate Nation Ghana”
Jonathan Hecht, Mike Ladman, Brandy Ricker, Sarah Tembeckjian – Reform Alliance – “Technically Illegal”
Jeremy Daw, JT Griffith – Nike – “Together Again”
Josh Marcy, Liz Pfriem – Apple – “Privacy On iPhone – Tracked”
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Neil Cleary, Kristen Hosack – Lexus – “Lexus Sparks Campaign”
Jennie Armon, Matt Nelson – YouTube Originals – “Life In A Day 2020: Strangers On The Road”
Kurt Steinke – Venus – “Venus – The Pube Song”
Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”
Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – “Start Up | A Song Made From 45 Years Of Apple Sounds”
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Venus Bentley, Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042
Simon Landry, Greig Newby, Eduardo Vaisman – Far Cry 6
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22
Tony Mesones, Ivan Pavlovich, David Scott – Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract
Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner – Life Is Strange: True Colors
