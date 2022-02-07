‘GLOW’ Star Betty Gilpin In Talks To Play Anna Nicole Smith In ‘Hurricanna’; Holly Hunter To Co-Star & Cassian Elwes Among Producers — EFM

Glow star Betty Gilpin is in discussions to play model, actress and TV personality Anna Nicole Smith in movie Hurricanna, we can reveal.

Oscar winner Holly Hunter (Succession) is also in talks for the project, which Sierra/Affinity is launching for the virtual EFM.

The movie will chart how in an attempt to save Smith’s (Gilpin) life, her devoted therapist, Khristine (Hunter), embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow. Producers describe the project as exploring the “immense hurricane-like force that was Anna Nicole Smith, and the fateful string of events that led Anna to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.”

Smith first gained popularity in Playboy magazine and went on to model for Guess, H&M, Heatherette among others. In 1994, her highly publicized second marriage to 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall resulted in speculation that she married him for his money, which she denies. Following Marshall’s death in 1995, Smith began a lengthy legal battle over a share of his estate. Her film and TV credits included Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult and The Anna Nicole Smith Show. She died in 2007 in a Hollywood, Florida, hotel room as a result of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. She was 39.

Director on Hurricanna is Francesca Gregorini (Killing Eve) from a script by Rachel Sarnoff and Matt Sarnoff.

Rory Koslow of Well Told Entertainment (Lost Girls), Cassian Elwes of Elevated (Mudbound), and Gregorini will serve as producers. Executive producers are Jere Hausfater, Rachel Sarnoff, and Matt Sarnoff.

Three-time Emmy nominee Gilpin is best known for GLOW, The Tomorrow War, The Hunt and A Dog’s Journey. Hunter is well known for The Piano, The Firm, Broadcast News, The Big Sick and Batman Vs Superman. She also starred in season two of Succession.

Gregorini has previously directed on Killing Eve and made Sundance movie The Truth About Emanuel with Jessica Biel and Alfred Molina. Upcoming she has Fox Searchlight/Hulu TV series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried.

Gilpin, Hunter, and Gregorini are represented by ICM Partners.