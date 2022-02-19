Berlinale: ‘Baqyt’ and ‘Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm’ Win Panorama Audience Prizes

The Panorama prizes have been handed out at the Berlin International Film Festival, with top honours going to Baqyt (Happiness) and Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death).

Askar Uzabayev picked up the 24th Panorama Audience Award for best feature film for Baqyt, while Cem Kaya collected the Panorama Dokumente award for Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm.

The prizes were awarded by the Berlinale section Panorama, in partnership with radioeins and rbb television (Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg). In all, 8000 cinema-goers’ votes were cast over the course of the Panorama section of the festival. The complete winners’ list is below.

In the film Baqyt, the main character is an orange-clothed influencer, whose brand is ‘Happiness’, contrasting with her dark and brutal home life. Judges said, “This film shows us what it costs to escape the trap of misogyny.”

Cem Kaya’s documentary essay celebrates 60 years of Turkish music in Germany, offering an alternative post-war history as well as a local musical catalogue of stars, from Yüksel Özkasap to Derdiyoklar and Muhabbet.

Both winning films will be shown in Berlin at Zoo Palast 1 on the evening of Sunday February 20, with Baqyt screening at 6pm and Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm at 9pm.

Panorama Audience Award Winner – Feature Film 2022:

Baqyt (Happiness)

Kazakhstan

by Askar Uzabayev

2nd Place Panorama Audience Award Winner – Feature Film 2022:

Klondike

Ukraine / Turkey

by Maryna Er Gorbach

3rd Place Panorama Audience Award Winner – Feature Film 2022:

Fogaréu

Brazil / France

by Flávia Neves

Panorama Audience Award Winner –Panorama Dokumente 2022:

Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death)

Germany

by Cem Kaya

2nd Place Panorama Audience Award Winner – Panorama Dokumente 2022:

Nel mio nome (Into My Name)

Italy

by Nicolò Bassetti

3rd Place Panorama Audience Award Winner Panorama Dokumente 2022:

Myanmar Diaries

Netherlands / Myanmar / Norway

by The Myanmar Film Collective