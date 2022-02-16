Berlin Film Festival Unveiling Award Winners – Watch The Livestream

Winners are being announced for the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Follow the ceremony live via the below video feed from 7PM CET / 10AM PST, with the red carpet now underway.
M. Night Shyamalan served as president of the International jury this year. He was joined by: Karim Aïnouz, Anne Zohra Berrached, Saïd Ben Saïd, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, and Connie Nielsen.
Isabelle Huppert was the recipient of the festival’s honorary prize last night, though was unable to travel to Berlin having tested positive for Covid, instead picking up her prize via video link.
A handful of winners were announced earlier in the day, including from the Generation programs. Scroll down for the full list, which will be updated as they are unveiled.
Prizes of the International Jury
Golden Bear for Best Film
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Silver Bear Jury Prize
Silver Bear for Best Director
Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance
Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance
Silver Bear for Best Screenplay
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Prizes of the Encounters jury
Award for Best Film
Award for Best Director
Special Jury Award
GWFF Best First Feature Award
Berlinale Documentary Award
Prizes of the International Short Film Jury
Golden Bear Best Short Film
Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film)
Generation 14plus Grand Prix
Kind Hearts
by Olivia Rochette and Gerard-Jan Claes, Belgium
Generation 14plus Short Film
Au revoir Jérôme !
by Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet and Chloé Farr, France
Generation Kplus International Jury
An Cailín Ciúin
by Colm Bairéad, Ireland
Generation Kplus Short Film
Gavazn
by Hadi Babaeifar, Iran
