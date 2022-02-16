Skip to main content
Berlin Film Festival Unveiling Award Winners – Watch The Livestream

Berlinale Golden Bear
Berlinale Golden Bear AP

Winners are being announced for the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Follow the ceremony live via the below video feed from 7PM CET / 10AM PST, with the red carpet now underway.

M. Night Shyamalan served as president of the International jury this year. He was joined by: Karim Aïnouz, Anne Zohra Berrached, Saïd Ben Saïd, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, and Connie Nielsen.

Isabelle Huppert was the recipient of the festival’s honorary prize last night, though was unable to travel to Berlin having tested positive for Covid, instead picking up her prize via video link.

A handful of winners were announced earlier in the day, including from the Generation programs. Scroll down for the full list, which will be updated as they are unveiled.

Prizes of the International Jury

Golden Bear for Best Film
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Silver Bear Jury Prize
Silver Bear for Best Director
Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance
Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance
Silver Bear for Best Screenplay
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Prizes of the Encounters jury

Award for Best Film
Award for Best Director
Special Jury Award

GWFF Best First Feature Award

Berlinale Documentary Award

Prizes of the International Short Film Jury

Golden Bear Best Short Film
Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film)

Generation 14plus Grand Prix

Kind Hearts
by Olivia Rochette and Gerard-Jan Claes, Belgium

Generation 14plus Short Film

Au revoir Jérôme !
by Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet and Chloé Farr, France

Generation Kplus International Jury

An Cailín Ciúin
by Colm Bairéad, Ireland

Generation Kplus Short Film

Gavazn
by Hadi Babaeifar, Iran

