Berlanti Productions Ups Eliza Weiss To Creative Executive

EXCLUSIVE: Berlanti Productions, run by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, has promoted Eliza Weiss to Creative Executive.

Weiss, who is currently working on such Berlanti Productions shows as Doom Patrol, Kung Fu and Stargirl, is a homegrown talent, having started at the company as Berlanti’s executive assistant.

“We are so excited to be announcing Leez’s well deserved promotion, said Berlanti and Schechter. “From the second she joined the company as Greg’s assistant, she’s had an incredible eye for talent and is a fierce advocate for great stories and storytellers. Leez is already an invaluable part of the company, and we can’t wait to see how she helps shape the future of it for years to come.”

Weiss, originally from Westchester, New York, has been in Los Angeles since graduating from The University of Arizona. Throughout her high school and college summers, she was a production assistant and interned at various production companies in New York and Los Angeles. She started her career working as an assistant at ICM Partners and WME before moving to Berlanti Prods.

“Getting to work at this company the past few years and watch it grow, in both the television and film space, has been one of the most exciting and rewarding experiences,” said Weiss. “I feel incredibly lucky to have Greg and Sarah as mentors and can’t wait to continue working with this incredible team!”

Berlanti Productions, which is based at Warner Bros. TV Group, is currently producing drama pilots Found at NBC and Gotham Knights at the CW and recently received a straight-to-series order from HBO Max for Girls On The Bus, based on Amy Chozick’s bestselling book Chasing Hillary. The company’s extensive roster of on-air series includes All American and spinoff All American: Homecoming on the CW, You on Netflix and The Flight Attendant on HBO Max.

In features, Berlanti-Schechter Films wrapped production on Amazon’s My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin and has the HBO Max movie Moonshot, starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, premiering March 31.