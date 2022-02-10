‘Measure Of Revenge’: Vertical Entertainment Acquires Rights To Thriller Starring Melissa Leo, Bella Thorne & Jake Weary

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller Measure of Revenge, starring Oscar winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, The Equalizer 2), Bella Thorne (Midnight Sun, The Babysitter) and Jake Weary (It Follows, Animal Kingdom), slating it for a day-and-date release on March 18.

In the debut feature of Malaysian helmer Peyfa, Broadway actress Lillian Cooper (Leo) is making her final on-stage appearance when her famous son, Curtis (Weary), is found dead. When his death is ruled as an accidental overdose, a suspicious Lillian decides to take matters into her own hands. On a quest for answers, she strikes up an unlikely alliance with her son’s drug dealer, Taz (Thorne), setting in motion a bloody warpath to uncover the truth, inspired by the characters she portrayed on stage.

Related Story James Newton Howard Film Score Catalog Acquired By Multimedia Music In Wake Of $100M Fundraising

Measure of Revenge also stars Roma Maffia (Disclosure), Adrian Martinez (The Guilty, Focus) and Benedict Samuel (The Walk). Jen Gatien (Midnight Sun, Limelight) produced with Peter Wong (Clemency, Malignant) and Timur Bekbosunov (Color Out of Space, Come Away) for ACE Pictures Entertainment. Johnny Chang, Bronwyn Cornelius and Emma Lee exec produced, with Jay Cannold co-producing.

“Melissa steps into this role of a grieving and relentless mother seeking justice for her son with such ease that it draws the viewer deeply into her journey and keeps you captivated and rooting for her every step of the way,” said Vertical Entertainment Partner Peter Jarowey.

“We are excited to partner up with Vertical Entertainment on Measure of Revenge to release a film that is an emotional and thrilling experience filled with mystery and surprise,” added Gatien, Wong and Bekbosunov in a joint statement. “Melissa Leo delivers a powerful and energetic performance in the role of a mother hellbent on revenge, forming great screen chemistry with the immensely talented Bella Thorne. We can’t wait for audiences to discover the film.”

ACE Pictures Entertainment is a film production and investment company, with a focus on genre fare. Chang leads its team as CEO, with Wong as President, Lee as VP of Business Affairs and Bekbosunov as VP of Creative Affairs. Since its 2017 launch, the company has provided full financing and production services for the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Clemency, starring Alfre Woodard, which was released by Neon and Focus Features; the dark Sundance comedy Blush, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey; the documentary M for Magic about the world-renowned Magic Castle; the supernatural thriller Daniel Isn’t Real, starring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miles Robbins, released by Samuel Goldwyn and sold internationally by Voltage; and the horror cult hit Color Out of Space, directed by Richard Stanley and starring Nicolas Cage, which was released by RLJ Entertainment and sold internationally by XYZ. ACE Pictures also provided partial financing for the fantastical drama Come Away, directed by Brenda Chapman and starring Angelina Jolie, which was released by Relativity Media, and James Wan’s horror film Malignant.

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor, which was founded in 2012. Other upcoming releases from the company include the SXSW & Venice prize winner Topside; the Sundance thriller Emily the Criminal, starring Aubrey Plaza, which it co-acquired with Roadside Attractions; Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.’s Independent Spirit Award-nominated Wild Indian, starring Michael Greyeyes and Chaske Spencer; Krystin Ver Linden’s Alice, starring Keke Palmer, Common, Gaius Charles and Jonny Lee Miller, which premiered at Sundance 2022; and romantic comedy The Hating Game, starring Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell.

Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal for Measure of Revenge on behalf of Vertical Entertainment, with Bekbosunov and CAA on behalf of ACE Pictures. Leo is represented by APA and The Initiative Group; Thorne by CAA, Thirty Three Management and Strategic Public Relations; and Weary by Gersh, Management 360 and Shafran PR.