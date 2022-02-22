‘Belfast’ & ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ Lead Irish Film & TV Awards Nominations

Nominations have been announced for this year’s Irish Film And TV Academy Awards (IFTAs). Scroll down for the full list.
Leading the way with ten apiece are Kenneth Branagh’s much-fancied awards contender Beflast and Irish-language feature An Cailín Ciúin, which recently won the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus program at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Both titles are up for Best Film, alongside Deadly Cuts, Swan Song, Who We Love, and You Are Not My Mother. Of those six, four are debut features.
For Belfast, Branagh will also contend for the Best Director and Best Script prizes. The film is up for seven Oscars this year.
On the TV Side, crime drama Kin dominated the field with 13 nominations, including Best Drama, as well as director, script, actor (twice) and actress. Vikings:Valhalla, the Netflix sequel of the popular historical show, received seven noms, as did BBC show Hidden Assets.
The IFTAs will hold a virtual awards ceremony in March, followed by a physical gathering in April in Dublin.
Here’s the full list of nominations for 2022:
BEST FILM
An Cailín Ciúin
Belfast
Deadly Cuts
Swan Song
Who We Love
You Are Not My Mother
DIRECTOR FILM
Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song
Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin
Graham Cantwell – Who We Love
Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
SCRIPT FILM
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Philip Doherty – Redemption of a Rogue
Benjamin Cleary – Swan Song
Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice – Who We Love
Kate Dolan – You Are Not My Mother
LEAD ACTOR FILM
Aaron Monaghan – Redemption of a Rogue
Dónall Ó Héalai – Foscadh
Jude Hill – Belfast
Moe Dunford – Nightride
Peter Coonan – Doineann
LEAD ACTRESS FILM
Angeline Ball – Deadly Cuts
Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin
Gemma-Leah Devereux – The Bright Side
Hazel Doupe – You Are Not My Mother
Niamh Algar – Censor
SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Cillian O Gairbhí – Foscadh
Dean Quinn – Who We Love
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – The Bright Side
SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM
Amy-Joyce Hastings – Who We Love
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Carrie Crowley – An Cailín Ciúin
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ruth Negga – Passing
THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
Castro’s Spies
Love Yourself Today
Lyra
Pure Grit
The Dance
Young Plato
SHORT FILM
A White Horse
Best Foot Forward
Debutante
Harvest
Nothing to Declare
Scrap
Ship of Souls
Silence
The Colour Between
The Passion
SHORT ANIMATION
Bardo
Da Humbug
Fall of the Ibis King
Memento Mori
DRAMA CATEGORIES
BEST DRAMA
Hidden Assets
Kin
Smother
Vikings Valhalla
DIRECTOR DRAMA
Ciaran Donnelly – The Wheel of Time
Dathaí Keane – Smother
Diarmuid Goggins – Kin
Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla
Lisa Mulcahy – Ridley Road
SCRIPT DRAMA
Declan Croghan – Vikings: Valhalla
Kate O’Riordan – Smother
Morna Regan – Hidden Assets
Peter McKenna – Hidden Assets
Peter McKenna – Kin
LEAD ACTOR DRAMA
Aidan Gillen – Kin
Jimmy Nesbitt – Stay Close
Liam Cunningham – Domina
Sam Keeley – Kin
LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA
Angeline Ball – Hidden Assets
Clare Dunne – Kin
Dervla Kirwan – Smother
Niamh Algar – Deceit
Sinead Keenan – Three Families
SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA
Andrew Scott – The Pursuit of Love
Ciaran Hinds – Kin
Emmett J. Scanlan – Kin
Owen McDonnell – Three Families
Peter Coonan – Hidden Assets
SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA
Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets
Justine Mitchell – Smother
Lola Petticrew – Three Families
Maria Doyle-Kennedy – Kin
Simone Kirby – Hidden Assets
CRAFT CATEGORIES
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Burschi Wojnar – Redemption of a Rogue
James Mather – Kin
Kate McCullough – An Cailín Ciúin
Narayan Van Maele – You Are Not My Mother
Peter Robertson – Vikings: Valhalla
EDITING
Dermot Diskin – Kin
John Murphy – An Cailín Ciúin
Nathan Nugent – Swan Song
Tony Cranstoun – Zone 414
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Derek Wallace – Kin
Emma Lowney – An Cailín Ciúin
Joe Fallover – Wolf
Tamara Conboy – Deadly Cuts
Tom Conroy – Vikings: Valhalla
COSTUME DESIGN
Eimear Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh – Foundation
Kathy Strachan – Deadly Cuts
Louise Stanton – An Cailín Ciúin
Susan O’Connor Cave – Vikings: Valhalla
Susan Scott – Zone 414
MAKEUP & HAIR
Sian Wilson – Belfast
Lyndsey Herron & Edwina Kelly – Deadly Cuts
Linda Gannon &Clare Lambe – Foundation
Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, & Barrie Gower – The Green Knight
Dee Corcoran, Joe Whelan, &Thomas McInerney – Vikings: Valhalla
SOUND
Aza Hand & Alan Scully – Boys From County Hell
John “Bob” Brennan, Fionan Higgins, Mark Henry, &
Andrew Kirwan – Smother
Karl Merren & Johnny Marshall – The Green Knight
Steve Fanagan – Swan Song
Steve Fanagan, John “Bob” Brennan, & Brendan Rehill – An Cailín Ciúin
ORIGINAL MUSIC
David Holmes – Kin
Die Hexen – You Are Not My Mother
Joseph Conlan – Who We Love
Stephen Rennicks – An Cailín Ciúin
Van Morrison – Belfast
VFX
Ed Bruce & Andrew Barry – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Ed Bruce & Andrew Barry – The Nevers
Ed Bruce & Manuel Martinez – Swan Song
Ed Bruce & Sam Johnston – The Book of Boba Fett
Kevin Cahill & Eric Saindon – The Green Knight
