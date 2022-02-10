‘Bel-Air’ Creator Morgan Cooper Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Writer and director Morgan Cooper, creator of Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the ’90s Will Smith sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has signed with M88 for management.

Premiering on Super Bowl Sunday, Bel-Air was born from a short film of the same name that Cooper released in March 2019. Starring newcomer Jabari Banks as Will and in collaboration with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television, Bel Air has received a two-season series pickup at Peacock. Cooper serves as creator, director, co-writer and executive producer.

Cooper also is in development on BLKCOFFEE, a series about a former basketball player from Kansas City who becomes a national barista champion after an injury derails his chances of going pro. Cooper serves as writer, director and executive producer alongside Gabrielle Union and her I’ll Have Another banner for Sony Pictures TV.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Cooper is a two-time Tribeca X winner for his feature U Shoot Videos? and short film Pay Day, each earning the top prize for their respective categories at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.

Cooper will continue to be represented by CAA.