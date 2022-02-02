‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Boss Talks Diving Into Lesser Known Parts Of History For Starz Period Drama

The life of Elizabeth Tudor is going under the microscope once again in the upcoming Starz period drama Becoming Elizabeth, but this time, producers are diving into lesser known parts of history. New images from the series can be found below.

“[Executive Producer] George [Ormond] is the one who came to me with this story and said, ‘Do you want to do early years of Elizabeth I?’ And I thought, ‘Well, that’s been done before.’ Then he told me the story and I realized it hadn’t been,” said series executive producer, Anya Reiss, during the show’s CTAM presentation on Wednesday.

“I never knew what went on during her brother’s reign. I never knew about this relationship she had with Thomas Seymour. And there’s being able to touch on relevant things now such as consent, gender imbalance, and power imbalance in relationships.”

She added, “There’s a lot of things she does before becoming this iconic person.”

Created by playwright Anya Reiss, Becoming Elizabeth centers on young Elizabeth Tudor (Alicia von Rittberg), an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown. The death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

Co-stars include Romola Garai, Jessica Raine, Tom Cullen, and Bella Ramsey.

No release date has been announced.