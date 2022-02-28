You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
BBC Three & BBC America’s ‘Mood’ Creator Nicôle Lecky: “Americans Want To See A Different Side Of Britishness”

BBC Studios

Nicôle Lecky, the creator of BBC Three and BBC America drama Mood, believes the TV adaptation of her award-winning play will satisfy America’s desire to “see a different side of Britishness.”

Featuring an original soundtrack performed by Lecky, Mood starts tomorrow night on the newly-relaunched BBC Three linear channel and follows Sasha, played by Lecky, an aspiring musician who spends her days smoking weed and stalking her ex-boyfriend.

Speaking exclusively to Deadline as distributor BBC Studios shops the show at this week’s Showcase, Lecky said “Americans want to see a different side of Britishness,” with Mood set to air on BBC America later this year.

“They’ve seen a lot of Brits sipping tea and gang shows but not much like this, about a normal girl in a pocket of London who goes on a huge journey,” she added.

BBC America was involved with the creative process from the moment it became co-producer, added Lecky, describing the channel as the “right home who understood that I wanted a much wider audience to see my show.”

Although it is rooted in London at a time when ‘local’ content is a hot topic in the drama market, Lecky said she had always wanted Mood to work for an international audience and is hoping others territories will pick it up at BBC Studios Showcase.

“You only have to look at a show like Squid Game,” added Lecky.

“Being able to explore another culture is fascinating and we’re obsessed with that at the moment. I can totally imagine people in China and Spain watching a show like Mood and learning something about British culture.”

The series is based on Lecky’s award-winning stage play Superhoe, which was its original working title.

A TV pilot had already been commissioned while she was performing the play and the process of getting it to screen took around two-and-a-half years, with production taking place during Covid.

The soundtrack was one of the bigger challenges, said Lecky.

“Working out how to depict music on screen was tricky. Sasha is a singer and it felt like a great opportunity if I could pull it off to make the show feel different.”

While many have drawn inevitable comparisons with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and FleabagLecky stressed Mood is fundamentally a drama with comedic elements.

“I’m not writing it from a place of landing these funny beats,” she considered. “I feel like it’s its own thing. If people wanted they could call it a ‘dramedy’ but it does go to some dark places so I guess it’s a drama.”

