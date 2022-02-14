BBC Studios Promotes Rebecca Glashow To Global Distribution CEO As Paul Dempsey Shifts To Director Of Performance

BBC Studios has promoted Rebecca Glashow to the newly created position of CEO of global distribution.

The former Discovery and Awesomeness exec has been president of BBC Studios Americas since mid-2020. She oversaw the launch of documentary streaming service BBC Select as well as BBC Podcasts. Last September, global digital news was added to her portfolio.

Over the past year, the commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group has licensed more than 1,500 hours of programming. Its roster includes noted titles like I May Destroy You, Steve McQueen’s Small Axe film anthology, nature series The Green Planet and kids breakout Bluey.

After handing the distribution reins to Glashow after a 10-year run, Paul Dempsey will become director of performance. In leading the studio’s international distribution operation, he presided over growth in sales and increased programming investment. BBC Studios also made inroads in China and India during his 10-year distribution tenure and expanded its Britbox streaming service.

Glashow will oversee distribution for BBC Studios everywhere but the UK and Ireland. Business functions in her purview will include content sales, direct-to-consumer services, international channels, co-productions as well as continued responsibility for the growth of BBC’s digital global news.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role.” Glashow said in the official announcement. “I’m hugely passionate about the BBC and see great opportunities for further commercial growth and building new audiences for our world class content.”

BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell said the promotion reflects Glashow’s “successful leadership style and thoughtful strategic approach which has grown and expanded the BBC Studios Americas’ portfolio of diverse businesses. I am delighted she will spearhead our next phase of growth across our Global Distribution division. She’s a fearless leader, full of ideas and energy for bringing outstanding British content to viewers around the world, to meet our global ambition.”

Dempsey described his new position as fulfilling “a long-held ambition” to focus on individual and team performance. “As our company embarks on the next stage of its growth story, I can’t think of a more exciting or relevant time to be moving into this new area,” he said.

Glashow was co-head of Awesomeness, which was acquired by Viacom in 2018. The youth-skewing, digitally oriented content supplier has excelled at identifying material for budget-friendly productions, some of which have become large-scale global hits. The company produced Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before teen franchise, and Glashow had an executive producing credit on the second and third installments.

Prior to Viacom, Glashow had a lengthy run at Discovery, rising to SVP of Digital Distribution & Partnerships. She oversaw strategy and operations for Discovery’s digital video business, the launch of Discovery’s suite of mobile apps, OTT services, interactive experiences and streaming content offerings.