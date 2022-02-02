BBC And HBO Tease First Look Images Of ‘Gentleman Jack’ Season Two

The BBC and HBO have teased a set of first look images for the second season of Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack.

The images include lead Suranne Jones as Anne Lister and Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle as Anne Lister’s now wife.

The second series from BBC Studios-owned indie Lookout Point will see Anne Lister and Ann Walker move in together in Lister’s Shibden Hall home as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates, which is quite the move in the mid-nineteenth century.

Image: James Stack

Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with her Halifax hometown on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

Season two will again use the real life diaries of Anne Lister, part of which were written in code.

The series stars Gemma Jones, Timothy West, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell and Amelia Bullmore. Exec producers are Wainwright, Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Ben Irving