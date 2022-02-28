B&B Theatres Expands To 513 Screens, Jumps Ahead In Domestic Exhibitor Ranking

EXCLUSIVE: As the pandemic eases, it’s good to hear that some exhibitors are thriving after close to a year of shutdown from 2020-21. Liberty, MO based, family owned circuit B&B Theatres has upped its screen count to 513 across 56 locations, making it the 6th biggest exhibitor in the domestic U.S./Canadian marketplace, 5th biggest among just U.S.-based chains.

B&B Theatres has added 120-screens in 18 months, putting them ahead of previous No. 6 exhibitor, Harkins Theatres in Scottsdale, AZ, which according to industry estimates counts 478 screens at 32 locations.

“We have been very conservative with our finances for many years, and have good personal relationships, not only with our vendors and studios, but also with our bankers and landlords,” Bob Bagby, President & CEO, tells Deadline, “When the pandemic hit, we had built up so much good will that everyone worked with us.”

Throughout the pandemic, B&B Theatres says they’ve remained solvent and disciplined, assessing opportunities brought by investors and communities, and working on previously calendared projects when and where possible. After a financially compromised 2020, the company negotiated deals over the last two years that yielded ten new locations and 120 screens. All these remodels and acquisitions place B&B with 80% recliner seating across the circuit with many locations offering unique theatrical concepts including screenPLAY!, MX4D, GRAND SCREENS, Screen-X (a total of ultimately five auditoriums withthe 270-degree screen concept), Lyrics, and heated leather seats.