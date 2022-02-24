‘Battle On the Beach’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV With Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington & Taniya Nayak Returning

Design rivals Taniya Nayak (Restaurant Impossible), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will reunite for another round of Battle on the Beach. HGTV has renewed the competition series for a second season, which will be set in Surfside, TX.

Season 2 will feature three new teams of house flippers who complete weekly renovation challenges with the goal to add the most value to their home and win a $50,000 grand prize. The competition will play out over the course of five hour-long episodes and an extended 90-minute premiere in summer 2022.

“Battle on the Beach is summer programming at its best – sun and surf combined with light, family-friendly competition,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming and production, HGTV. “It’s a surefire way to engage our audience while they mentally escape to the beach.”



Battle on the Beach is produced by Departure Films.