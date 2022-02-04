Bas Van Der Ree Elected Chair Of Association Of Film Commissioners International

Bas van der Ree has been elected chairman of the Association of Film Commissioners International, becoming the first European to chair the organization in more than a decade. Van der Ree, who has been the Netherlands Film Commissioner since 2014 when the nation’s film production incentive was launched, previously served as AFCI’s 1st vice chair.

He will lead what AFCI describes as its “most geographically and culturally diverse board to date,” as well as the first female majority board – eight of 11 members – in its history. Founded in 1975, the AFCI is a global nonprofit professional organization that represents city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents.

“AFCI’s board represents the diverse needs and interests of our members, and I feel very honored to serve as chair,” van der Ree said. “Our newly elected, culturally diverse board will aim to further nurture and grow sustainable connections between industry professionals from all corners of the globe.”

“I’m thrilled to work with Bas and such a smart and geographically-diverse board,” said AFCI president Eve Honthaner, who was elected in August. “Each member brings the experience and perspective needed to work collectively to cement AFCI’s reputation as a valued global entity. Our 2022 board is committed to helping AFCI grow and thrive.”

From left: Donne Dawson, Silvia Echeverri, Sorrel Geddes and Steven Davenport Association Of Film Commissioners International

Officers include 1st vice chair Donne Dawson from the Hawaii State Film Office, 2nd vice chair Silvia Echeverri from the Colombia Film Commission; secretary Sorrel Geddes from the British Film Commission and treasurer Steven Davenport from Screen Ireland. The board also includes three newly elected members: Gina Black from Screen Queensland, Marnie Gee from Creative BC and Renee Robinson from Film Jamaica. Nina Parikh from the Mississippi Film Office was re-elected to the board.

Returning for the second year of their two-year terms are Timothy Owase from the Kenya Film Commission and Erin Stam from AusFilm. Outgoing chair Tim Clark from the Buffalo Niagara Film Office will serve as ex-officio board member.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, AFCI says it provides “advocacy, connectivity and education for film commissions and businesses in the screen sector to foster economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable manner.” It also produces two signature events each year – AFCI Week and Cineposium – that draw attendees, speakers and exhibitors from around the world.