‘Barry’ Season 3 Premiere Set At HBO

HBO‘s Emmy-winning dark comedy Barry will premiere its long-awaited third season on April 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Season 3 was delayed due to Covid-19.

In the eight-episode new season, Barry (Bill Hader) is desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion. But things will get messy as he attempts to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting.

While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

Returning cast includes Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Barry’s former handler currently in hiding; Sarah Goldberg as Sally, Barry’s girlfriend in the midst of launching her first TV series; Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank, head of the Chechen mob in L.A.; and Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Barry’s former acting teacher who is in mourning over the loss of his girlfriend Detective Janice Moss.

Sarah Burns returns for Season 3 as a cast regular in the role of Detective Mae Dunn. Returning recurring cast includes D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer.

Season 3 of Barry was created, written and directed by Alec Berg and Hader; executive produced by Hader, Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff; and produced by Julie Camino. Additional Season 3 writers include Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau and Sarnoff.