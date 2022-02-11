Simu Liu Joins Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Film For Warner Bros.

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi, Kim’s Convenience) is in negotiations to star alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film for Warner Bros., Deadline has confirmed.

Details with regard to the film’s plot and the character that Liu will be playing are being kept under wraps. But Robbie will be playing the title character, with Gosling as her paramour Ken.

Gerwig is directing from a script she wrote with Noah Baumbach. Robbie and Tom Ackerley are producing for LuckyChap Entertainment, alongside Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films and David Heyman, with LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz exec producing.

Liu is best known for his starring roles in Marvel’s blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and in the popular CBC sitcom Kim’s Convenience. He’ll also soon he seen opposite Hamilton‘s Phillipa Soo in Andy Fickman’s romance One True Loves, and opposite Mark Wahlberg in Simon Cellan Jones’ Lionsgate drama, Arthur the King. The actor has also appeared in Women Is Losers and other films, along with such series as Awkafina Is Nora from Queens, The Expanse, Taken and Blood and Water.

