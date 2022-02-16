‘Barbie’: Kate McKinnon Latest To Join Margot Robbie In Warner Bros, Mattel And LuckyChap Film

EXCLUSIVE: The A-list ensemble for Warner Bros. Barbie movie continues to grow as sources tell Deadline that Kate McKinnon is set to join the cast of the new film centered on the iconic doll line starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. America Ferrara and Simu Liu are also on board with Greta Gerwig directing. Robbie is on board to play Barbie with Gosling set to play Ken. It is unknown who McKinnon will be playing.

Gerwig also co-wrote script with Noah Baumbach.

Plot details are unknown, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story. Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

The film marks a reunion for McKinnon and Robbie, who last appeared together in the Lionsgate drama Bombshell!. Besides still being busy with Saturday Night Live, McKinnon is also set to star as Carole Baskin in Peacock’s Tiger King series Joe vs. Carole. That series bows next month and premiered its first trailer during the Super Bowl.

She is repped by UTA and Artists First.