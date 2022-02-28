BAFTA Film Awards To Stream In U.S. For First Time On BritBox

U.S. audiences will be able to stream the BAFTA Film Awards as live for the first ever time in two weeks on BritBox.

The 75th ceremony will stream from London’s Royal Albert Hall on the SVoD in the U.S., Canada and South Africa on Sunday March 13, with the BBC airing in the UK.

U.S. audiences have never been able to stream the Oscar precursor awards at the same time as the UK before, although BritBox has been showing BAFTA LA’s Britannia Awards for three years.

BBC America used to show the BAFTA Film Awards.

“Being the home to the largest collection of British entertainment, we only thought it natural to bring the biggest awards show to our BritBox viewers,” said Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America.

Rebel Wilson is hosting this year’s BAFTAs, which will see Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Dune and The Power of the Dog vye for Best Picture. In a break from the norm, Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch is the only main actor or actress to be nominated for both a BAFTA and an Oscar.

BritBox North America, which has roughly 2M subs, is doubling creative and investment output this year and recently struck a deal for three Agatha Christie adaptations, as the likes of Hugh Laurie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? prepares to air.