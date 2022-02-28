Bad Wolf Co-Founder Jane Tranter And Sony’s Wayne Garvie To Keynote Mip TV; Sony’s ‘The Tourists’ Deal; Doctor Foster Thailand; Channel 5 Drama Double – Global Briefs

Bad Wolf Co-Founder Jane Tranter And Sony’s Wayne Garvie To Keynote Mip TV

Bad Wolf Co-Founder Jane Tranter and Sony Pictures Television President, International Production, Wayne Garvie, are to both deliver keynotes at this year’s Mip TV in Cannes. The pair will take to the stage on the opening day of the market for the first time since Sony took a majority stake in the His Dark Materials, Industry and Discovery of Witches producer. “After all the disruption of the past couple of years, I’m excited to return to the stage at MIP alongside the incomparable Jane Tranter, who we welcomed to the group last year along with her fantastic Bad Wolf team,” said Garvie. Tranter said the keynote “comes at the perfect time” as Bad Wolf moves to the next stage in the international TV marketplace. The three-day event will take place in person in Cannes for the first time in three years from April 4 and also feature Kevin Mayer and other soon-to-be-announced speakers.

Sony Finds Portuguese Home For ‘The Tourists’

In related Sony News, the group has struck a deal with TVI Portugal for The Satisfaction Group’s The Tourists, the third adaptation of France’s TF1 original. The show will air as a one-off in primetime, bringing together a group of celebrities learning to work in a hotel, and will be produced by Warner Bros for the local market. The first international version of The Tourists was developed for ProSieben in Germany, launching in 2021, with format currently under option in Italy to Blu Yazmine.

BBC Studios Strikes Doctor Foster Thailand Deal

BBC Studios has kicked off this week’s Showcase by unveiling a deal for hit global drama Doctor Foster in Thailand, with Channel 3 set to adapt into a 24 part series. The psychological drama, which starred Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer in the UK, will be adapted by JSL Global Media and enter production shortly for a quick-turnaround Autumn release date. The show has already been remade in France, Russia, India, South Korea, Turkey and The Philippines. The BBC Studios Showcase is taking place virtually for the next two days at the same time as the multi-distributor London Screenings.

Channel 5 Orders Drama Double

Paramount-owned Channel 5 has commissioned two dramas as it looks to a future without Neighbours. Desperate Measures and The Winter Child both come from UK indie Clapperboard, with the latter produced in association with Chapter One and Endeavor Content. Both are thrillers and represent “the continued growth of Channel 5’s thriving drama portfolio,” according to Paramount Deputy Chief Content Officer UK Sebastian Cardwell. The move comes a few weeks after Channel 5 revealed it will no longer be part-funding Neighbours, which means the Australian soap will be cancelled after 37 years unless producer Fremantle can find another buyer.