‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Board Macro’s ‘Cordoba’

EXCLUSIVE: Macro Television Studios has tapped Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to direct the pilot episode of its action-adventure drama Cordoba. The filmmaking duo also will serve as executive producers of the potential series, which is currently being shopped.

Cordoba revolves around Tariq Ibn Ziyad, a soldier in the Moorish army scarred by years of war, who rises up to conquer medieval Spain, creating one of the most advanced and diverse societies in the world. But, as enemies emerge on all sides he’s forced to make a choice; defend what he created or destroy it.

Run creators Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Kevin Jordan will also executive produce along with Macro Television Studios’ Charles D. King and Marta Fernandez. Greta Talia Fuentes and Khalid Jordan will oversee for Macro Television Studios.

El Arbi and Fallah directed the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, box office hit Bad Boys For Life, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. They also directed the pilot and second episode of the FX series Snowfall. They are currently in production on the new Batgirl for HBO Max. They also directed and executive produced the upcoming Ms. Marvel for Disney+, which will be the live-action debut of the Pakistani-American superhero of the same name. They are currently in post-production on family drama Rebel, which they also co-wrote.